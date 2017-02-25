More Politics News

February 25, 2017 11:10 AM

State employees to get pay raises in new budget

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia state employees will be getting raises, some of them quite hefty, under a budget plan headed to Gov. Terry McAuliffe's desk.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly on Saturday passed a state spending plan that includes significant pay increases for state police and other law enforcement officers, as well as a 3 percent across-the-board raises for state employees and the state's share of a 2 percent raises for teachers. The budget does not include tax increases.

The state had to scrap planned raises last year because of lower-than-expected tax revenues, but those revenues have increased in recent months. Lawmakers said they made employee compensation and funding mental health care a priority this year.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, has said he's generally happy with the budget lawmakers came up with.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos