More Politics News

February 25, 2017 11:08 AM

Governor's Rome trip cost state $15,000 for security detail

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' trip to meet the Pope in Rome cost taxpayers $15,000 for his state police security detail.

Edwards personally paid travel costs for him and his wife for the weeklong trip in January.

The travel expenses for the governor's bodyguards were billed to the Louisiana State Police, which released its costs Friday to The Associated Press in response to a public records request.

The biggest charge was nearly $8,600 spent on overtime. Flights and transportation cost $3,000. Meals and lodging charges were about $1,700 each.

Edwards, Louisiana State Police Col. Mike Edmonson and two state lawmakers were among those on the trip, to meet with an order of nuns working to combat human trafficking, the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy, and talk about the effort with Pope Francis.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos