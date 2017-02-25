More Politics News

February 25, 2017 11:06 AM

Judge sides with widow accused of inciting violence in video

The Associated Press
MOORE, Okla.

A widow accused of trying to incite violence against Oklahoma officers after her husband died in a scuffle with police has won a federal court victory.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti sided with Nair Rodriguez in the case accusing her of calling police "pigs" in a Facebook video.

The Oklahoma City-area suburb, its police department and the theater where Luis Rodriguez died in 2014 after the scuffle with police wanted the court to impose a financial penalty against his widow.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2mi3fGT ) that the judge called the monetary sanctions "not appropriate" in his six-page ruling. The defendants were seeking about $4,000.

Nair Rodriguez has said she posted the 18-minute Facebook Live video out of frustration and to plead for justice for her late husband.

