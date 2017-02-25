This week from Albany: Budget ramps up, nuke plant deal eyed

In New York state government news, lawmakers are headed back to Albany as they get to work on the state budget.
Following a weeklong break, the Senate and Assembly will reconvene Tuesday to start the busiest month of their annual session. They hope to pass a state budget by April 1, but first they'll have to debate compromises on a long list of proposals including free state college tuition for middle-class students, Uber's upstate expansion and juvenile justice reform.
Meanwhile, lawmakers will hold a hearing on a deal to close Indian Point nuclear plant in suburban New York City by 2021.
Critics have long argued the plant is too hazardous, but others are worried about how the state will make up for the lost power and jobs.
