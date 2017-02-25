Off-duty officer fatally shoots man after robbery attempt

Police in Little Rock are investigating after an off-duty officer fatally shot a man who authorities say tried to rob him.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that the officer, who was in uniform, was leaving a security job at a state revenue office late Friday when two suspects apparently attempted to rob the officer.
Details of the robbery attempt were unclear, as were the identities of the alleged suspects involved in the incident. Police didn't release the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting, but said the officer was unharmed.
Buckner described the attempted robbery as "another example of the types of challenges we face in our city every day."
It was the department's first officer-involved shooting of the year. There were five last year.
