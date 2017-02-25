Voters decide balance of power in Delaware state Senate

Voters in southwestern New Castle County are deciding the balance of power in the Delaware state Senate.
Results of a special election Saturday will determine who holds the Senate seat vacated by Democrat Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected lieutenant governor last year.
The vacancy has left a 10-10 tie in the Senate and a chance for Republicans to take control of the chamber for the first time in more than 40 years.
Saturday's election pits Democrat Stephanie Hansen against Republican John Marino, who lost a close race to Hall-Long in 2014. Libertarian John Lanzendorfer also is running.
Democrats have more than 16,000 registered voters in the district, compared to a little more than 10,000 for Republicans. More than 9,300 voters in the district are not affiliated with either major party.
