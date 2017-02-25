More Politics News

February 25, 2017 5:02 AM

Voters decide balance of power in Delaware state Senate

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Voters in southwestern New Castle County are deciding the balance of power in the Delaware state Senate.

Results of a special election Saturday will determine who holds the Senate seat vacated by Democrat Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected lieutenant governor last year.

The vacancy has left a 10-10 tie in the Senate and a chance for Republicans to take control of the chamber for the first time in more than 40 years.

Saturday's election pits Democrat Stephanie Hansen against Republican John Marino, who lost a close race to Hall-Long in 2014. Libertarian John Lanzendorfer also is running.

Democrats have more than 16,000 registered voters in the district, compared to a little more than 10,000 for Republicans. More than 9,300 voters in the district are not affiliated with either major party.

