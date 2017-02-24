Oregon officers who fatally shot man on roof identified

Two police officers in Oregon who shot and killed an armed man standing on the roof of a home Tuesday have been identified.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/xPoqFM ) Officers Jason Buelt and Dan Cotton fired their weapons killing 51-year-old Douglas Michael Smith at the Beaverton home.
Beaverton Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Rowe says the officers opened fire after the man began waving a gun in the air and taking aim at people in other houses from his perch atop the roof.
Rowe says Smith refused to talk with officers, pointed the gun at them and fired a shot into the house.
Rowe says the Buelt and Cotton fired to stop the threat.
Both were placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues.
