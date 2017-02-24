Arkansas moves to resume executions, but state lacks drug

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser Pause

1:57 Gov. Kasich suspends presidential campaign

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

0:58 Trump at CPAC: "Take a look at what's happening to our world, folks"