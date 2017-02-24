Raimondo could meet Trump in Washington visit

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo could meet President Donald Trump as she attends a weekend gathering of the nation's governors in Washington, D.C.
The Democratic governor plans to attend the Sunday night governors' ball hosted by the Republican president.
Raimondo is also among the governors going to the White House on Monday to talk with Cabinet members and other federal officials.
Raimondo skipped Trump's inauguration last month but said at the time she would visit the White House during this weekend's annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association.
She flew out to Washington on Friday with her husband, daughter and aides.
She'll also have a campaign fundraiser during her time in Washington. Her office says the state will be reimbursed for non-official travel costs.
Comments