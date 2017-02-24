Utah town declares emergency due to high water from snowmelt

The mayor of a city in Utah's Box Elder County has declared an emergency because of high water, flooded basements and sewage backups.
The Standard Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2lhbIpw ) the American Red Cross of Northern Utah will host a resource center Saturday at Garland City Hall.
Garland Mayor Todd Miller says in a statement that public works crews are working to minimize damage, and trash bins are being deployed to let residents dispose of debris.
Officials say hundreds of homes are pumping water from basements, and groundwater is continuing to rise.
The Utah National Guard was sent to Box Elder County on Wednesday to help with sandbagging and flood relief.
County Commissioner Chair Stan Summers says nearly every community in the county has been affected by flooding caused by storms and warm weather melting heavy mountain snowpack.
Comments