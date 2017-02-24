Senate to weigh asking voters to toss initiative protections

The Arizona Senate will decide whether to ask voters next year to repeal or revise a 1998 constitutional amendment that prevents lawmakers from changing or getting rid of voter-approved laws.
Two measures referring the questions to the ballot passed the House late Thursday. Majority Republicans argue that the 1998 Voter Protection Act needs to be revisited because it ties lawmakers' hands.
Democrats call the measures part of a broad attack on Arizonans' rights to bypass the Legislature and create their own laws.
Another measure approved by the House changes how signatures that qualify initiatives for the ballot are gathered. It bans paying circulators per signature.
The moves are part of a concerted effort by Republicans to change the initiative process and remove constitutional protections for voter-enacted laws.
