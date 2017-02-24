University of Iowa scholarship cuts criticized

Students, parents and legislators are all unhappy about the University of Iowa's move to eliminate 2,500 scholarships in response to funding cuts, but there is disagreement about who is to blame.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen (http://icp-c.com/2lARkSK ) reports there's wide disagreement on whether the target of such exasperation should be the state Legislature's Republican leadership, Gov. Terry Branstad or university president Bruce Harreld.
The state Legislature approved an $18 million mid-year cut to the three public universities the Iowa Board of Regents oversees last month.
To address long-term effects of the cuts, Harreld is ending $4.3 million in non-merit, non-needs-based scholarships the university began offering before the 2015-16 academic year.
Senate Democrats say they support legislation to give the university additional funds, but Republican legislative leaders have said it should use part of $2 billion the university's foundation recently raised.
