Panel narrows applicant field for political practices post

Montana legislative leaders expect to give Gov. Steve Bullock their recommendations for a new commissioner of political practices in the second week of March.
Eight people have applied to replace Commissioner Jonathan Motl to oversee the state's campaign, lobbying and ethics laws.
The two Republican and two Democratic leaders from the House and Senate met Friday and eliminated two of the applicants as unqualified. They will interview the remaining applicants on March 8 and 9.
Senate President Scott Sales says the four-person committee will decide on between two and five people to recommend to the governor within 24 hours of the interviews. Three of the four committee members must agree on a candidate for that person to be included, and the list can include people who did not apply for the job.
