Las Vegas Optic editor resigns for Albuquerque Journal job

The Las Vegas Optic editor has resigned for a position at the Albuquerque Journal.
The northern New Mexico newspaper announced this week (https://goo.gl/OqMnjj ) that Martin Salazar stepped down to take a job as a reporter covering Albuquerque City Hall and Bernalillo County.
Landmark Community Newspapers Inc., the Optic's parent company based in Shelbyville, Kentucky, says Optic sports editor Dave Kavanaugh will serve as interim editor.
Salazar resigned his position as president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government earlier this month, but he plans to serve out the remaining eight months of his term on the New Mexico Press Association's Board of Directors.
He had been at the helm of the Las Vegas Optic for the last four years.
