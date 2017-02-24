More Politics News

February 24, 2017 11:08 AM

2 die in New Mexico wreck of vehicle fleeing Border Patrol

The Associated Press
LORDSBURG, N.M.

New Mexico authorities say two people died after being ejected from a vehicle that struck a road sign, entered a highway median and overturned several times while fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents.

State Police said the wreck occurred Thursday on Interstate 10 between Lordsburg and Deming in southwestern New Mexico.

The eastbound vehicle's third occupant was injured and airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

No information was released on the injured person's condition, and the State Police said identities of those involved were being withheld and that no additional information was immediately available.

