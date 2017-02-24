Gov McMaster paying top aide $30K more than predecessor

Gov. Henry McMaster is paying his chief of staff $165,000, a salary that's $30,000 higher than his predecessor made.
The State newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2mkO8Jh ) that Trey Walker is likely the highest-paid chief of staff to a South Carolina governor.
McMaster's office notes Walker's experience.
Walker previously worked for McMaster during his two terms as attorney general. Walker was deputy chief of staff to former Gov. Nikki Haley, before leaving in 2011 to lobby for the University of South Carolina and then BlueCross BlueShield.
But McMaster's total staff payroll of just under $1 million is less than Haley's when she entered office. In 2011, her 16-member staff was paid $1.1 million. McMaster currently has 13 employees, but his staff may grow.
State law sets the governor's salary at $106,000.
Comments