Amy Shuler Goodwin announces candidacy for Charleston mayor

Former state tourism commissioner Amy Shuler Goodwin is running for mayor of Charleston.
Goodwin announced her candidacy at a news conference Thursday.
Goodwin says she wants to build small businesses and promote Charleston on a state and national level.
The Charleston mayor's race will be decided in 2018. Current Mayor Danny Jones has said he won't run for office again.
A Democrat, Goodwin served as tourism commissioner from 2014 until last month.
She also has served as communications director in the governor's office, was state director for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign and headed communications for the city of Charleston.
Goodwin is a former television anchor and reporter and also was the managing member of a public relations firm.
