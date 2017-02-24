VA worker implicated in patient death suspended years later

Members of Congress have been informed that an employee of the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System who continued on the job for more than four years after being implicated in the death of a patient has been suspended.
Seventy-year-old Charles Lee Johnson died after a 2013 altercation with Fredrick Harris.
An internal investigation found the death to be an accident from a fall. But Harris was arrested on a manslaughter charge after an autopsy indicated blunt force trauma to Johnson's head.
On Jan. 25, Harris was indicted on a negligent homicide charge.
Asked by The Town Talk, the VA would not say whether Harris was suspended. But Cole Avery, spokesman for U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, said Thursday that the Veterans Affairs Committee was informed of Harris' Feb. 14 suspension.
