More Politics News

February 24, 2017 4:55 AM

VA worker implicated in patient death suspended years later

The Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, La.

Members of Congress have been informed that an employee of the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System who continued on the job for more than four years after being implicated in the death of a patient has been suspended.

Seventy-year-old Charles Lee Johnson died after a 2013 altercation with Fredrick Harris.

An internal investigation found the death to be an accident from a fall. But Harris was arrested on a manslaughter charge after an autopsy indicated blunt force trauma to Johnson's head.

On Jan. 25, Harris was indicted on a negligent homicide charge.

Asked by The Town Talk, the VA would not say whether Harris was suspended. But Cole Avery, spokesman for U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, said Thursday that the Veterans Affairs Committee was informed of Harris' Feb. 14 suspension.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos