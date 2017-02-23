US Rep. Kustoff talks tax reform, health care in Memphis

First-term U.S. Rep. David Kustoff has discussed tax cuts for businesses, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and Russia's influence on the presidential election during a meeting with business leaders in Memphis.
The Republican congressman for Tennessee 8th District spoke at a Memphis Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting Thursday. The former U.S. attorney easily won the race to replace Stephen Fincher in the district that includes part of urban Shelby County, where Memphis is located, and 14 mostly rural counties.
Kustoff, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, said he expects a tax reform initiative to be rolled out in the next several months. He says he supports cuts to taxes on corporations.
