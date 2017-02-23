More Politics News

February 23, 2017 3:34 PM

Oregon cites harmful effects of travel ban; goes to court

By ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

Emphasizing ways in which Oregon is reliant on immigrants, the state has told a federal court it wants to join Washington state's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

State Treasurer Tobias Reed said much of Oregon's $92 billion investment portfolio, more than 19 million shares, are held in technology companies that have expressed alarm at the likely impacts of Trump's Executive Order on their businesses.

In the motion filed late Wednesday by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Reed said Trump's order would harm that portfolio, the state's credit ratings and its economic health.

A senior Oregon Health Authority official said the immigration ban, which has been put on temporary hold due to Washington's lawsuit, would make it harder to have foreign doctors work in underserved areas of the state.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos