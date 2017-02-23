DCYF revokes child care license for Providence nonprofit

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser Pause

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference