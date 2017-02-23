DCYF revokes child care license for Providence nonprofit

The R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families is revoking the child care license of a nonprofit day care associated with state Rep. Anastasia Williams.
Officials first notified the John Hope Settlement House that its license would be revoked last November following the discovery that one employee was working there despite being barred by the agency.
Attorney Peter Petrarca filed a Superior Court motion requesting an emergency stay of the decision that would allow the day care to remain open.
Department spokeswoman Kerri White says John Hope has been given until March 3 to close the facility so parents can make other arrangements.
Williams, a Democrat, is the chair of the day care's board. She didn't immediately respond to telephone requests seeking comment.
Comments