New Mexico lawmakers seek new powers for oil regulators

Efforts to increase the enforcement powers of New Mexico oil and natural gas regulators over drilling and environmental violations has earned an initial nod of approval from a panel state lawmakers.
A state Senate panel endorsed legislation Thursday that would restore the state's authority to impose administrative penalties of up to $10,000 when aquifers are polluted or threatened by drilling operations, and lesser fines for other violations of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Act. Texas allows daily penalties of $10,000.
Major oil companies are showing renewed interest in Permian Basin deposits in southeastern New Mexico amid a string of multi-billion dollar lease acquisitions.
A 2009 state Supreme Court decision held that the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division was not authorized to assess administrative penalties and must pursue lawsuits instead.
