Walker appoints Risch to head Financial Institutions

Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a former lobbyist for the Wisconsin Bankers Association to head the state agency that regulates the banking industry.
Walker announced Thursday that he was appointing Jay Risch to head the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.
Risch currently serves as deputy secretary of the department. He is replacing Lon Roberts whom Walker appointed to serve on the Public Service Commission. Risch will begin his new job on March 6.
Risch was a lobbyist for the bankers group for four and a half years before joining the state Department of Financial Institutions in February 2015. He also previously worked as an aide to state Sen. Alberta Darling and former Sen. Cathy Stepp, who is now secretary of the Department of Natural Resources.
