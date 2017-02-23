More Politics News

February 23, 2017 12:33 PM

Texas ag chief OKs use of poison to bring a 'hog apocalypse'

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas agriculture commissioner has approved the use of a poison that he says may herald a "feral hog apocalypse" in a state where an estimated 2.5 million hogs roam.

Commissioner Sid Miller said this week that bait food will be laced with warfarin, which is used as a blood thinner but has proven lethal to hogs.

Hunters already are allowed to kill the animals from land or air — Miller as a state senator authored legislation that allowed for the aerial killing of hogs.

The animal, which can produce three litters in two years, has long been seen by farmers as a nuisance that shreds fields and pastures.

It's estimated they do $50 million in damage to crops and property each year.

