South Dakota lawmakers work to act on bills by key deadline

South Dakota lawmakers are rushing to act on bills ranging from ditching the permit requirement for concealed pistols to allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp.
Thursday is the final day of the 2017 legislative session to pass bills out of their chamber of origin. The House and Senate may have to work late to get through bills remaining to be decided.
The Senate will take up bills including Gov. Dennis Daugaard's public safety measure preparing for potential oil pipeline protests, while the House is set to weigh plans such as creating a government watchdog board to investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees.
The main part of the legislative session ends March 10.
