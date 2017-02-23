Iowa mayor wraps up address with bluesy salute to his city

The mayor of Cedar Rapids wrapped up his final State of the City speech with a bluesy salute.
Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports (http://bit.ly/2mou2Nn ) that Mayor Ron Corbett was joined by a band Wednesday in a spirited rendition of what they called "Sweet Home Cedar Rapids." It was sung to the tune of the blues standard "Sweet Home Chicago."
During his speech, Corbett praised an "open for business" mentality that has taken hold to encourage economic growth in the city.
Corbett has announced that he won't run for re-election.
