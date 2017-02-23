More Politics News

February 23, 2017 5:08 AM

Romania: 1,300 officials prosecuted for graft last year

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's chief anti-corruption prosecutor says nearly 1,300 officials were sent to trial last year in corruption cases with damages amounting to 260 million euros ($273 million).

Laura Kovesi Codruta, who heads the country's anti-graft agency, said Thursday prosecutors need predictable laws to do their job.

Last month, the government issued a highly contentious decree that would have decriminalized official misconduct, sparking weeks of massive anti-graft protests. Premier Sorin Grindeanu eventually canceled the measure. Kovesi said: "We want to fight corruption" but "efforts need to be sustained by a stable legislative and institutional framework."

President Klaus Iohannis called Romania's anti-corruption drive, praised by Western allies, "necessary.... if we want a modern state."

Kovesi said three ministers, 17 lawmakers, 16 magistrates and other officials were among high-level cases targeted by the agency last year.

