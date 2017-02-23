State appellate judge Landrieu named Loyola law school dean

A state appellate court judge will be the next dean of the College of Law at Loyola University in New Orleans.
Judge Madeleine Landrieu is currently on the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal, based in New Orleans. Loyola announced in a Wednesday news release that this summer she will assume the duties of dean and the school's Judge Adrian Duplantier (dooh- PLAHN'-chay) Professor of Law.
Landrieu has been a 4th Circuit judge for five years. She spent 11 years as a civil court trial judge in New Orleans.
She received her law degree in 1987 from Loyola after earning a bachelor's degree in history from LSU in 1984.
She succeeds the Rev. Lawrence W. Moore, who has led the private, Jesuit-run university's law school as interim dean since 2015.
