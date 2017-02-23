Israeli prime minister hopes to treble trade with Australia

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shakes the hand of a student during a visit the Moriah War Memorial College in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, meet student during a visit the Moriah War Memorial College in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, left, attends a meeting with government ministers at the parliamentary offices in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister.
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, listens to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with government ministers at the parliamentary offices in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, third left, attends a meeting with government ministers at the parliamentary offices in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses students at the Moriah War Memorial College as the Israeli, left, and Australian flags are projected in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Netanyahu is on a four day-visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, addresses students at the Moriah War Memorial College as the Israeli flag is projected in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Netanyahu is on a four day-visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister.
