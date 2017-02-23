The Latest: AG says state needs protection from travel ban

The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Washington state against an immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump (all times local):
10 p.m.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has filed a motion in federal court to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Washington state against an immigration ban imposed by President Donald Trump.
Rosenblum said in the motion filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington that Oregon also needs protection from the ban, which she said would harm Oregon's businesses, residents, universities, health care and economy. The lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Jan. 30 resulted in a suspension of Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Minnesota previously joined the lawsuit.
Rosenblum said if the two states prevail, the court might craft a limited remedy instead of a nationwide injunction, which would not address the harm caused to Oregon.
___
2 p.m.
Oregon's attorney general says she has staffers strategizing how to fight back if the federal government tries to withhold funds to force compliance with conservative policies, like on abortion.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told The Associated Press this week that if federal funding to Planned Parenthood is cut, Oregon will push back.
Oregon and neighboring Washington state are getting ready to dig in against policies that they disagree with that may come from the Trump administration or the Republicans controlling Congress.
Washington state's top lawyer has already stopped an immigration executive order with a lawsuit.
Rosenblum said attorneys general from more liberal states are coordinating to respond to Trump's executive orders. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson agreed, saying there are too many issues for any single AG to handle.
Comments