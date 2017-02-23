Gillibrand promotes bill to protect seniors from scams

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser Pause

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally