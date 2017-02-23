More Politics News

February 23, 2017 12:36 AM

Gillibrand promotes bill to protect seniors from scams

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will promote a bill to protect seniors from financial scams during a swing through upstate New York.

Gillibrand is touting legislation Thursday that would improve the way senior financial abuse is reported and establish a national hotline for seniors. The Democratic senator says she wants to provide more resources to fight the financial exploitation of seniors before they are victimized.

Gillibrand will appear Thursday with local officials in Massena, Syracuse and Elmira.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos