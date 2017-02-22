The Latest: Jeers, some applause, for Lance at town hall

The Latest on U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance's town hall meeting (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Protesters and constituents crowded New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance's town hall meeting, at times shouting and booing.
Questioners pressed the GOP lawmaker on funding for women's health, Congress' investigation into Russia's involvement into the U.S. election and the possible border wall with Mexico.
Some of the loudest booing came when Lance said he supported prohibiting federal funding for abortions. One questioner who called for Lance to put country over party got a loud standing ovation.
Lance is one of five Republicans representing New Jersey in Congress and is the only one to hold an in-person town hall. Rep. Tom MacArthur recently held a telephone town hall and this week met with Democrats in his district.
Several in the audience shouted "let him speak," when Lance was interrupted by boos and jeers.
Pickets carrying signs reading "Resist Trump" and other slogans staged a rally outside Raritan Valley Community College where the town hall was held
___
2:30 p.m.
It may be a New Jersey Republican congressman's turn to get an earful from voters and protesters.
Rep. Leonard Lance is scheduled to hold a town hall Wednesday night in Branchburg. Lance's meeting comes as Republican lawmakers across the country hear from Democrats and their allies over the short congressional recess.
Lance, one of five Republican congressmen from New Jersey, is the only one to hold an in-person town hall. Rep. Tom MacArthur recently held a telephone town hall and this week met with Democrats in his district.
The demand for Lance's town hall was enough for his office to schedule a second one, set for Saturday.
Lance was first elected in 2008. He represents the 7th District, which includes parts of Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union and Warren counties.
Comments