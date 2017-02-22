Budget crisis in New Mexico breeds discord on House floor

A Democrat-sponsored effort to bridge New Mexico's budget shortfall was put to a test Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives, where Republicans challenged some newly proposed taxes and fees.
The Democrat-led House is considering a $6.1 billion spending bill for the fiscal year that starts in July that would hold overall spending steady. That plan depends on approval of companion legislation that would increase revenues by $250 million — enough to also rebuild reserves in an effort to protect the state's recently downgraded credit rating.
Democrats are backing revenue increases from taxes and fees on hospitals, car buyers, trucking businesses and online sales by out-of-state retailers. An initial provision to tax sales by nonprofit groups was eliminated Wednesday.
The Legislature is wrestling with stunted state revenues linked to a downturn in the oil sector and a sluggish economy. Legislative analysts say the state requires $125 million in new revenues in order avoid new budget cuts, before it can add to depleted reserves.
A lingering budget deficit for the current year was plugged in January by the Legislature and Gov. Susana Martinez by sweeping money from school district reserves and other government accounts. Spending across state agencies was slashed by 2.4 percent during a special legislative session in October, with much larger cuts at most agencies.
Martinez says the budget plan as drafted is disconnected from New Mexico's values, and Republican lawmakers are pushing for major changes to the revenue bill.
A package of solvency bills adopted last month plugged a current-year budget deficit and restored a modest financial cushion by sweeping cash from school district reserves and other government accounts, with annual reductions of 8 percent at some departments.
At a news conference Wednesday, Republican lawmakers admonished Democratic colleagues for proposing tax increases but stopped short of proposing overall spending cuts.
Republican lawmakers presented alternatives they say can avert spending cuts without outright tax increases with construction-projects delays, temporarily reductions in tax credit payments to New Mexico's film industry and reduced subsidies to a state health insurance pool for the severely ill.
"This is really a tax increase as opposed to a tax reform," said Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, during the House debate. "The truth is we don't have to raise taxes even to have a flat budget. There are other options."
Both parties support applying taxes to internet sales and raising money to some extent by reducing tax deductions for nonprofit hospitals and health care practitioners.
State economists say the health care sector is one of the bright spots on the New Mexico economy but goes relatively untaxed.
