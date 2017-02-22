Portland, South Portland officials to vote on solar project

Lawmakers in Portland and South Portland are set to vote on finalizing plans for the creation of what would be Maine's two largest municipal solar farms.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2m7560V ) that South Portland Mayor Patti Smith has said she expects the deal will be approved on Wednesday.
Officials in both cities have been working in conjunction with Portland-based renewable energy company ReVision for more than a year on the project.
ReVision has proposed that each community would install nearly 3,000 solar panels on closed landfills that would individually generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy a year.
The company initially predicted that each city would turn a profit after 10 years. But a recent outside review raised the concern that the projects could be financial losses under certain conditions.
