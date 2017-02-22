More Politics News

February 22, 2017 3:34 PM

Hammon resigns as House majority leader

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The long-time Republican majority leader in the House of Representative has stepped down a week after surviving a confidence vote.

Republican Rep. Micky Hammon of Decatur announced Wednesday that he was stepping down as majority leader. He will continue to hold his House seat.

Hammon, in a brief statement, said it was time for new leadership for House Republicans. He thanked members for their support over the years.

The announcement came a week after Hammon survived a confidence vote during the House GOP caucus meeting. Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle, who sought the vote, said Hammon was not communicating with members.

Henry said Wednesday the caucus was "finally moving in the right direction" but declined to say if there was another vote.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon declined to comment.

