February 22, 2017 2:08 PM

Lepage to travel to Yarmouth for next town hall

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

GOP Gov. Paul LePage is headed to southern Maine to speak to the public and defend his final two-year budget proposal.

His next public event is scheduled for the AMVETS Post 2 on 148 North Road in Yarmouth on March 8. The governor has said he wants Mainers to demand that their representatives pass his $6.8 billion, two-year budget.

LePage says his budget protects the elderly and prevents economic harm from initiatives he believes voters didn't understand. Voters approved a minimum wage hike and a three percent surtax on the portion of income above $200,000.

In his budget, LePage called for an eventual 5.75 percent flat tax and reducing the top corporate income tax rate.

Legislators are currently holding hearings on the budget, which would also slash welfare spending.

