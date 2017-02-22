Activists bring Portland, Oregon, council meeting to halt

Protesters demanding the resignation of Mayor Ted Wheeler shut down a Portland City Council meeting.
Activist Mimi German organized the protest that led to a lengthy recess Wednesday. She says her group would shut down City Hall until its concerns about homelessness and police tactics are addressed. The activists are upset about the recent shooting of a black teenager by police and alleged police brutality at recent street protests.
Wheeler missed Wednesday's meeting because of jury duty. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly introduced the first item on the agenda and was quickly interrupted. She recessed the meeting when disruptions continued, but later came out to speak with the organizer.
Security eventually cleared the council chamber, warning people they would be arrested if they did not leave.
Comments