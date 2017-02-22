Amid protesters, Sen. Daines touts Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines hopes to put pressure on fellow Montana Sen. Jon Tester to support the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Daines visited the Montana Capitol on Wednesday to tout Gorsuch's qualifications but found himself surrounded by protesters.
On Tuesday, Daines cancelled an appearance before the state House of Representatives amid a swarm of hundreds of demonstrators converging at the state Capitol. Daines was scheduled to address the House Wednesday afternoon.
A conservative group calling itself the Judicial Crisis Network has aired television ads in Montana and elsewhere to pressure Democrats, including Tester, to support Gorsuch.
Tester has said he would keep an open mind, but expressed concerns on how Gorsuch might rule on some issues, including abortion, campaign financing and the environment
