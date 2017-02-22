Proposed budget includes $11M in fees for DMV system upgrade

Gov. Gina Raimondo's proposed budget includes a provision that would require the state's drivers to pay a total of $11 million in additional fees to fund the Division of Motor Vehicles' much-needed computer upgrade.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kMafeI ) that the DMV has imposed a $1.50 surcharge on all transactions since July 2007 to fund the long-delayed technology project.
The fee was supposed to be abandoned in June 2014 before it was extended for an additional three years. Raimondo's budget proposal would keep the surcharge through June 2022 to raise another $11 million for the project.
Revenue Department officials say the fee will be put toward "maintaining and investing in technology that the DMV needs to function effectively in the coming years."
Raimondo submitted her proposed 2018 fiscal year budget Jan. 19.
