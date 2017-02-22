Utah man wants town hall, with politicians or without them

A Utah man will hold a town hall even though his congressman has declined to show up to the event.
Tom King tells KUTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2m85axl ) that he believes in-person town hall meetings are an integral part of American democracy and decided to set one up when he noticed that Rep. Chris Stewart didn't have one scheduled.
Stewart's office politely declined King's invitation and said Stewart, a Republican representing Salt Lake City and parts of western and southern Utah, will be out of the country at the time. King decided to hold the town hall anyway.
The Utah Republican Party has suggested members of the Utah delegation stay away from town halls after a raucous meeting hosted by Rep. Jason Chaffetz last week. King says he's concerned about the disappearance of the face-to-face meetings.
