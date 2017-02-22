Editorials from around New York

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New York's newspapers:
The Glens Falls Post-Star on the state requiring school consolidations.
Feb. 19
The news that school enrollment has fallen throughout our region over the past 10 years, while not a surprise, is another argument for school cooperation and consolidation.
So far, districts have entered such agreements hesitantly and reluctantly, if at all. Most school districts, even the tiny ones, have their own well-paid administrators. In districts with a few hundred students, or fewer, the $100,000-plus salary of a superintendent takes a significant bite from the budget.
We understand that even tiny school districts in the Adirondacks, like Newcomb and Minerva, may be too far apart to effect a complete merger. But each little district does not need its own superintendent and administrative staff. Whole regions could consolidate their business offices and save money through joint purchases in the process.
Although Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed for consolidations and shared services among municipalities and school districts, he has not made much headway. Sen. Elizabeth Little made it her mission for a brief period of tide, but frustrated she walked away.
Communities define themselves through their schools — especially through school spirit expressed in support of sports teams — and residents are often loathe to give up that identity, even if it will save money.
The solution is for the state to insist. We have seen that appealing to reason doesn't work. In Glens Falls, for example, it makes no sense for Abraham Wing, located within city limits, to be its own tiny school district with its own superintendent and its own business office.
But Abe Wing district residents have made clear they want to maintain their separateness. Reasoning won't work; the state will have to order a consolidation, and it should.
Abe Wing is a special case, but the same principles hold throughout the region and the state — we have too many districts with too many well-paid administrators serving too few students. Schools have engaged in low-key cooperative ventures — a sports team here, a business office there. But much more needs to be done.
The situation with school districts now is analogous to the municipal dumps of the 1980s. Towns and villages across the state ran open pit dumps where all manner of trash was being tossed. They were environmental nightmares, but municipalities were not going to make the transition to regional burn plants and greener landfills without being forced. New York did force the issue, and although it was a sometimes-arduous and expensive path, the state's handling of solid waste now is a huge improvement over what it was 30 years ago.
This is a good time for the Cuomo administration to push school consolidations, because many districts are struggling to meet their budgets under the restraints of the tax cap. Many districts — especially small rural ones — have already trimmed as much as they can from their operations, short of consolidation.
It is time to take that final step, whether it's a partial consolidation of administrative services or full consolidation between neighboring districts, such as Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.
Along with insisting, the state could also do some assisting — by helping, for instance, with the expense of maintaining or re-purposing buildings left empty by a consolidation. In the long run, everyone will benefit by getting rid of the redundancies created by having dozens of little school districts in every county. But it won't be easy, which is why the state must show some leadership and require it.
The (Utica) Observer-Dispatch on the dire finances of the Utica City School District and how it relates to Albany.
Feb. 21
Though the state's fiscal stress score for the Utica City School District has improved, the district remains in dire straits when it comes to finances.
And the reason is clear: Utica — dubbed the third poorest school district in New York state — is continuously short-changed on education aid. In the past five years, the district has had to cut more than $24 million, which led to the elimination of 333 teachers, administrators and support staff.
The state needs to fix this. But it won't. That's been the root cause of the struggle for years.
At a recent budget presentation, Superintendent Bruce Karam said two dozen district positions would be on the line if the state didn't help close a $1.4 million gap. If forced to make cuts, it would amount to two administrators, a dozen teachers, five teacher assistants and five support staff positions.
The stress score, Comptroller's Office spokesman Brian Butry said, is meant to help local officials "direct their efforts toward fixing the specific problems with much greater precision," based on the financial indicators that make up their score.
According to the data, Utica is "moderately" fiscally stressed, just a few points from a lower ranking, "susceptible to fiscal stress." A decline in property values, a low graduation rate and high free or reduced lunch rate contributed to the score.
This is gobbledygook, another state "formula" that keeps the numbers people busy in Albany.
What is there about this that the state doesn't get? Utica is a poor school district. Very poor. It's one of the few, if not the only, urban school districts in the state that's growing, yet it does not get its fair share of state aid, forcing educators to be laid off. The results of that are pretty easy to determine: Budget shortfalls despite solid fiscal management, larger class sizes, fewer resources and a host of other problems.
It doesn't take a genius to figure out how it will all shake out.
"Using the state's own foundation aid formula, the Utica City School District is being denied tens of millions of dollars in much needed state aid funding," Karam said earlier this month. "We have lobbied aggressively each year in Albany to make a compelling case for this additional state aid and will continue to do so on behalf of our students and community over the next several weeks."
As school board Vice President Lou LaPolla said, "The state of New York should realize we're on life support."
Somebody needs to listen.
The (Gloversville) Leader-Herald on coal as a source of cheap power.
Feb. 19
Between 2011 and last year, the United States lost enough coal-fired electric generating capacity to serve about 47 million homes.
What has that meant to the millions of families who have lost access to low-cost electricity generated with coal? Money. Monthly electric bills have gone up and will continue to do so.
During the 2011-16 period, the average cost of electricity sold for residential use in the United States went from 10.4 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.75 cents. That is an increase of nearly 23 percent.
Some Americans still enjoy low-cost power from coal. In West Virginia, where most electricity still comes from coal-fired generating stations, the average cost last November was 11.72 cents per KWH.
But in a preview of things to come if the government's assault on affordable power continues, look at prices in California (17.97 cents) and Massachusetts (19.15 cents). Neither state has significant coal-fired generating capacity.
Apologists for the war on coal and affordable electricity insist low natural gas prices are the reason many utilities are scrapping coal-fired generating units.
Indeed, the gas from which a growing amount of electricity is being generated has been cheap — about $2.49 for enough to produce a million BTUs in heat value, according to the Energy Information Administration.
But by 2018, the price is expected to climb to $3.35 per million BTUs, according to the EIA. That will mean skyrocketing electric bills for millions of Americans.
Supporters of former President Barack Obama's assault on the coal industry may well enjoy statistics about the decline of coal-fired electricity. But for those who have to pay the bills, they are a reason to hope President Donald Trump reverses the attack as quickly as possible.
The Niagara Gazette on the recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Feb. 18
Political analysts watched closely this past week when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump met in Washington to discuss key issues like the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, security along the border, terrorism, and the travel band imposed on refugees from seven mostly-Muslim countries.
Many observers including Trump's senior officials were anxious over how the president would welcome Canada's young leader. After all, during tumultuous campaign for the presidency in 2016, Trump had lashed out at NAFTA, calling it a one-sided deal that resulted in massive job losses for the U.S. in addition to numerous plant closings.
NAFTA, a pact signed by the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 1994, eliminated many tariffs between those countries, presumably a move that would bolster trading among those same partners. On the negative side, Trump emphasized the effect it had on many industries in this country.
In Trump's eyes, Mexico poses the biggest problem as it continues to grow its market share in the automotive sector. By 2020, nearly 25 percent of all North American vehicle production will be in Mexico, compared with only 10 percent in Canada and 65 percent in the U.S. In 2015, Mexico was exporting 1.9 million vehicles to the U.S., surpassing Canada as the largest exporter to the U.S.
Since he assumed duties as the prime minister, Trudeau has contended that he is not worried by the "little spikes of protectionism" during elections. "I think we have to understand that trade is ultimately good, not just for our countries, but for our businesses and our workers. I'm not worried that we're going to suddenly reopen NAFTA or other trade deals. The challenge is that once you re-open it a little bit, they all tend to unravel, and it's too important for both of our economies to have a strong relationship."
Perhaps because he didn't want to offend the prime minister during their joint news conference in the White House, Trump stressed that as far as changes in the pact that he would seek, he merely expects to tweak certain sections that could impact U.S.-Canada relations. The president didn't provide specifics, leaving a number of reporters unsure what he meant by tweaking. One Washington-based reporter quipped, "The trouble is a little tweak in America can be a powerful thump in Canada."
For some in the press corps, that revived words of Prime Minister Pierre Eliott Trudeau (Justin's father) to the Washington Press Club in 1969. On the subject of U.S.-Canada relations, he said: "Living next to (them) is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even tempered is the beast, one is affected by every twitch and grunt."
Incidentally, several leading journalists in Canada noted that the U.S. media appeared distracted the day that Trudeau spoke at the White House. It was obvious the reporters were more interested in covering Michael T. Flynn, Trump's embattled national security adviser, who resigned hours later over for failing to fully disclose his recent conversations with Russian officials.
Still, Trudeau left an impression that he was sincere about establishing strong ties with the U.S. And that's encouraging.
The New York Times on what it will take to save Greece from financial collapse.
Feb. 21
With the Greek government set to run out of cash by the end of July, the country's main creditors in Europe continue to demand harsh budget cuts as a condition for crucial loans. But after a decade of failing to save Greece, Germany and other European nations, along with the International Monetary Fund, ought to try a different approach, one that makes reviving the economy a priority.
Greece's creditors appear willing to provide new loans to pay off debts coming due this year as long as the country commits to achieving a fiscal surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product before interest payments by 2018. The I.M.F., more sensibly, has argued for a surplus of 1.5 percent. It also says that European officials should commit to reducing the Greek government's debt, which is so huge that it equals about 180 percent of the country's annual economic output. That debt relief could come in various forms, including giving the country more time to repay or reducing the amount owed.
The monetary fund is right. Requiring the country to run big budget surpluses when its economy is growing at an annual rate of only 0.4 percent is cruel and counterproductive. Based on current trends, the fund projects that the country's debt will increase to more than 250 percent of G.D.P. during the next several decades. European officials are much more optimistic, but that hopefulness is based on the dubious assumption that Greece can run large budget surpluses for decades to come.
European, I.M.F. and Greek officials ought to be coming up with ways to revive the Greek economy, reduce unemployment — 23 percent in November — and strengthen the financial system; borrowers of nearly half of all loans are not making payments. Greece and other European countries can invest in improving crumbling public services and infrastructure. Buses in Athens make do with worn-out tires, often at great risk to public safety, because there is not enough money for spare parts. And hospitals cannot hire doctors or buy medicines and syringes.
Greece could pay those costs if creditors accepted lower surpluses. The European Union could offer grants and loans for projects that improve the economy. The government can raise money by making sure its tax collection agency is not subject to political pressure. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and previous leaders have committed to that, but experts say the agency is still subject to meddling. Getting more people, especially the middle class, to pay taxes — more than half of households don't — would also help raise money without hurting the economy. And the country needs a more efficient system for restructuring mortgages and business debts to deal with bad loans and free up banks to lend money again.
Only once a recovery takes hold will the government have money to pay back its debts. After squeezing Greece no matter the cost, European officials ought to recognize that their analysis has been flawed. The more they insist on getting Greece to cut spending and raise taxes, the further they get from reviving the nation so that it no longer needs their financial support.
