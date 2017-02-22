More Politics News

February 22, 2017 12:20 PM

Police, coast guard, fire service unions protest in Greece

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

About 1,200 uniformed Greek police, coast guards and firefighters are staging a protest in central Athens against funding, pay and hiring cuts linked with the country's bailout program.

Protesters gathered outside parliament holding banners reading "Stop cuts, we can take no more," and waving lit flares.

A police union said spending cuts over the past seven years have left service members with barely functioning patrol cars and outdated communications systems vulnerable to eavesdropping by criminals.

Unions participating in Wednesday's peaceful protest are also calling for more jobs, pay increases and better pension benefits.

Greece has severely reduced government spending, frozen hiring and slashed incomes to keep receiving the rescue loans that have kept it afloat since 2010.

