Waverly City Council votes against repairing historic bridge

A long-running dispute about whether to repair or replace the century-old "green bridge" in Waverly is no closer to resolution after the city council narrowly rejected a plan to spend more than $2 million to fix the narrow span.
The 4-3 vote came after nearly a dozen citizens spoke at a public hearing Monday night, The Courier (http://bit.ly/2mc2xaR ) reported.
Six of the speakers were against the plan and five of them were for the repairs. The City Council also received 13 pro-repair letters and nine letters in opposition.
The bridge has been closed for two years for structural reasons. Minnesota-based Minnowa Construction Inc. had placed the low bid to repair the bridge with one lane of vehicle traffic for $2.3 million to $2.4 million.
Those arguing for repairs included residents interested in preserving the historic aspects of the bridge and neighbors who wanted to keep it one-lane to keep traffic light.
"To those who are simply looking at the cost, we want to remind ourselves that history can't be replaced," said Mary Schildroth, organizer of the group Residents for Repair. "Once it's gone, it's gone."
Waverly Historic Preservation Committee chairman Don Meyer said he believed a vote in February 2016 to explore repair possibilities was significant.
"We ask that you honor your original intent to repair the bridge," he said.
At-large councilwoman Edith Waldstein said the February 2016 vote wasn't a definite "yes" on repair.
Others on the council said backing out after bids were set could damage the city's standing with contracting companies.
"If we go this far in a project and say 'no,' that could damage our reputation in the future and future bids will come back higher than they should," said David Reznicek, at-large councilman.
Comments