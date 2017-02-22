Doctor reunited with wife from Iran after travel ban blocked

A newlywed doctor in New Hampshire has been reunited with his wife, an Iranian citizen who successfully traveled to the United States after President Donald Trump's executive order held up their plans.
Dr. Omid Moghimi (Oh' MEED Mo GHEE'mee), a U.S. citizen who works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said a visa interview for his wife was canceled after the order took effect last month barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the U.S. A judge later blocked the order and an appeals court refused to reinstate it.
The visa interview took place last week and Dorsa Razi boarded a plane, arriving in Boston on Wednesday.
The couple married in 2015 and went through months of paperwork to bring her to the U.S.
