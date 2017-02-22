Future of C&O Canal splits Williamsport in March election

The western Maryland town of Williamsport is debating whether to continue focusing its efforts on further developing Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.
The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown (http://bit.ly/2ml9eX3 ) reports that the disagreement over whether to move the park's headquarters to town is playing a prominent role in the lead-up to the town's March 6 election.
Supporters, including mayoral candidate Scott Bragunier, believe capitalizing on the C&O Canal is key to drawing tourist dollars to help offset the impact of major employers that have left the area over the years.
But mayoral candidate William B. Green is not convinced the investments are going to pay off. Green says the town should be more focused on its needs, such as repairing its streets.
Comments