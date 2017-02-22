House panel to consider red light camera, photo radar ban

An Arizona House committee is set to consider a bill eliminating photo speed and red light enforcement in Arizona.
Republican Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert wants state law amended to bar use of the devices statewide. Lawmakers won a small victory last year by banning photo radar use on state highways.
House Bill 2525 is set for a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday.
There have been attempts to ban photo radar and red light cameras for the past several years in the Legislature but they failed.
The effort typically splits majority Republicans, with those backing cities' efforts to cut down on speeding sparring with others who view the devices as either a Constitutional violation or simply unfair to drivers.
