Chief says Memphis City Hall list not based on politics

The police chief in Memphis says more than 75 people who have been placed on a list of individuals who require a police escort in City Hall were not targeted for their political views.
According to The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2lsohit ), Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Tuesday that the list was compiled for safety reasons, not political ones.
The city has released the names of dozens of people who require police escorts in City Hall, including the mother of a 19-year-old black man shot by a white police officer and Black Lives Matter activists.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee says it is investigating the list and whether it violates a 1978 federal consent decree barring the Memphis Police Department from engaging in political surveillance.
