February 22, 2017 4:47 AM

Civil aviation group creates memberships for drone pilots

The Associated Press
FREDERICK, Md.

An advocacy group for civil aviation is spreading its wings to welcome drone pilots.

The Frederick-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said in a statement Tuesday it's creating new membership options for what it calls "remote pilots" of unmanned aircraft.

President Mark Boyer says drone pilots are looking for a trusted source to help them learn about regulations and issues, protect their licenses and get the most out of flying.

The Federal Aviation Administration created a drone registration system this year, and began issuing commercial drone pilot licenses in August.

