Civil aviation group creates memberships for drone pilots

An advocacy group for civil aviation is spreading its wings to welcome drone pilots.
The Frederick-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said in a statement Tuesday it's creating new membership options for what it calls "remote pilots" of unmanned aircraft.
President Mark Boyer says drone pilots are looking for a trusted source to help them learn about regulations and issues, protect their licenses and get the most out of flying.
The Federal Aviation Administration created a drone registration system this year, and began issuing commercial drone pilot licenses in August.
