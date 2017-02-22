US shutting down Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History Pause

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama