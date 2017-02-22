Liberal group calls on Maine's Sen. Collins to be accessible

A liberal group that wants better access to elected officials says Maine Sen. Susan Collins should hold a town hall event to address its concerns.
Mainers For Accountable Leadership hosted rallies on Wednesday in Portland, Bangor and Lewiston. The group is referring to the rallies as "open air town halls," and attracted about 250 people to Portland.
The group has charged recently that Collins, a Republican, has been difficult for members of the public to reach. It held a meeting with her on Tuesday that was livestreamed on Facebook.
The events Wednesday coincided with an appearance Collins made on public radio in Bangor. She said during the appearance that she isn't a fan of the town hall meeting format and prefers to meet with constituents individually or in small groups.
